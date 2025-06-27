US ambassador Tracy completes work in Russia, leaves Moscow — embassy

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The head of the American diplomatic mission in Moscow Lynne Tracy has completed her work in Russia and is leaving the country, the American embassy said on Telegram.

"US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy is leaving Moscow. On the occasion of the departure of U.S. ambassador Lynne Tracy from Moscow, we express our gratitude for her contribution based on consistent diplomacy, deep respect for Russian culture and dedicated service to the American people," the post says.

Tracy was confirmed as ambassador to Russia in December 2022 under the administration of former US President Joe Biden and became the first woman in history to head the American diplomatic mission in Russia. Tracy arrived in Moscow on January 26, 2023, and assumed her duties on January 30. On April 5, 2023, she attended the ceremony of presenting credentials by foreign ambassadors to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tracy is a career diplomat. Before Russia, she was the head of the US diplomatic mission in Armenia. Before becoming ambassador to Yerevan, she held the position of senior adviser on Russian affairs at the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, and before that she worked in Russia - in 2014-2017 she was deputy to John Tefft, who was then ambassador to Moscow.

Previously, Tracy served as the first deputy assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs, as well as director of Central Asian affairs at the White House National Security Council. She speaks Russian.