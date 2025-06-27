Trump saves Israel from total defeat in war with Iran — Russian Major General

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has saved Israel from complete defeat in the war with Iran, deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian army, commander of the Akhmat special forces of the Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov said.

"After making these few blows with these bombs, conclude such a peace - everyone will be happy. Trump is happy that, you see, he forced someone there to sit down at the negotiating table. Israel says they won because they destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities. Iran says: ‘We won because we did not give up and managed to unite and resist this aggression.’ It turns out that in this case, in this formula, America played the role of Israel's savior so that Israel would not seem to the whole world like a state that lost in this war," Alaudinov told TASS.

He said that the United States joined this game to play the role of Israel's savior from shame.

"The Israeli operation was originally planned in several scenes, which were supposed to work in stages, like in a performance. That is — the destruction of the military leadership, then the destruction of those complexes that will resist the Israeli missiles, then an appeal to the Iranian people, the leadership of Israel, and after that a revolution in the country that was supposed to sweep away the leadership of Iran. The strikes were inflicted, [the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu appealed to the people of Iran, but on the contrary, the Iranian people rallied to resist this aggression. It turns out that in this case, Israel was defeated because it did not achieve any of the goals that it set before launching this aggression," the Lieutenant General added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.