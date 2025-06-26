NTERVIEW: Serbia loses no interest to BRICS — PM

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Serbia remains interested in rapprochement with BRICS, development of relations with its members is a strategic priority for the republic, Serbian Prime Minister Duro Vacut told TASS in his first interview to a foreign media.

"We consistently advocate the need to deepen cooperation with our traditional partners and friends. The BRICS countries are the most important players on the world stage, and the development of strong, mutually beneficial relations with them is of a strategic interest to us," he said.

The prime minister said that at the same time Serbia "continues its path towards membership in the European Union.".