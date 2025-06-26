Six bombs dropped on each ventilation shaft at Fordow nuclear facility in Iran — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, June 26. /TASS/. The US military has attacked the two main ventilation shafts of the Fordow nuclear facility in Iran, using six GBU-57 anti-bunker bombs on each of them with all projectiles reaching their targets, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said at a press conference in the Pentagon.

According to Caine, several days before the strike, Iran "attempted to cover the shafts with concrete to try to prevent an attack." "The United States decided to strike these two ventilation shafts," he explained. "The cap [on each shaft] was forcibly removed by the first weapon, and the main shaft was uncovered. Weapons two, three, four, five were tasked to enter the main shaft, move down into the complex at greater than 1,000 feet per second and explode in the mission space. Weapon number six was designed on each side, so there were six on each side," the military official noted. He added that weapons number six were "designed as a flex weapon to allow us to cover if one of the preceding jets or one of the preceding weapons did not work." "All six weapons at each vent at Fordow went exactly where they were intended to go," Caine emphasized.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, entering the conflict. US President Donald Trump later said that the facilities were completely destroyed, calling it an impressive military success. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.