Iran causes damage to US Base in Qatar, US downplays its scale — Khamenei

TEHRAN, June 26. /TASS/. Iran’s attack on the US Al-Udeid air base in Qatar caused significant damage, though the United States is attempting to conceal the extent of the incident, according to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In an address to the nation, Khamenei stated, "In response, the Islamic Republic delivered a firm slap to America. We targeted one of its key regional bases, Al-Udeid, and inflicted damage." The full text of his remarks was released by Khamenei’s press office.

The Iranian leader also remarked, "Those who overstate the damage suffered by our nuclear facilities from US strikes are now trying to minimize this incident, claiming nothing significant happened. But the truth is, the incident is quite substantial."