Trump exaggerates extent of damage to Iran's nuclear sites — Khamenei

TEHRAN, June 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has deliberately exaggerated the extent of damage caused to Iranian nuclear facilities by the US military, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said.

"They attacked our nuclear facilities, which in itself deserves criminal prosecution in international courts, but they were unable to do anything significant," he said in an address to the Iranian people. According to Khamenei, Trump deliberately exaggerated the extent of the damage, because "it became clear that he needed it."

Khamenei noted that the US "could not do anything, could not achieve its goal and is exaggerating [the extent of the damage] to hide the truth."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iranian nuclear facilities attacked by American bombers on June 22 were allegedly completely destroyed. Israel launched a military operation against Iran on June 13. Less than a day later, Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack. The US entered the conflict nine days after its escalation: on June 22, American forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile attack on the largest American air base in the Middle East, Al Udeid air base in Qatar. Trump later said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The ceasefire came into effect on June 24.