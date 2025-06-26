{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

European leaders attempt to keep Ukraine issue off the table at NATO summit — NYT

According to the media, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky was not even the center of attention, as in previous years

NEW YORK, June 26. /TASS/. Despite statements of support to Kiev, European countries attempted to keep the Ukraine issue off the table at the North Atlantic Alliance’s latest summit in The Hague, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

The Ukraine conflict, the main topic of recent NATO summits, slid down the list of priorities at yesterday’s event, the newspaper wrote. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky was not even the center of attention, as in previous years. And the Hague Summit Declaration mentioned nothing about Ukraine’s accession to the alliance which the NYT called a longstanding point of discussion. There was an attempt to keep controversial issues off the table even as the Europeans were saying how committed they were to Ukraine, the newspaper continued. According to the NYT, all participants in the two-day meeting, including Zelensky, seemed to be trying to please US President Donald Trump who was not very eager to discuss the Ukraine conflict.

Earlier reports said the organizers of the Hague summit decided not to invite Zelensky to official events.

Tags
Ukraine crisisNATO
Asia-Pacific countries 'wary' of NATO activity — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Gao Jiakun urged NATO to "stop manipulating issues on China"
Read more
Potential US sanctions to close window for talks with Russia — top diplomat
Marco Rubio said that Washington is going to continue to engage
Read more
Trump says wants to 'see a deal' with Russia
The US president was asked to comment on the Russia-related language expected in a communique to be issued after the alliance leaders’ meeting
Read more
Amid escalation in Mideast Ukraine disappears from agenda — Belarusian MFA
According to Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, the Middle East conflict has a completely different character and can hit the interests of Europe much more seriously
Read more
Major Ukrainian drone attack on Ulyanovsk Region results in no casualties — governor
"Alert air defense forces destroyed 12 enemy UAVs over the territory of the Ulyanovsk Region in the last two days," Alexey Russkikh said
Read more
Negotiations with Ukraine must continue, some issues are being resolved — Naryshkin
The director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service highlighted that such dialogue allows for the resolution of various issues, including humanitarian concerns
Read more
Pulkovo Airport plans to automate baggage handling duties with new robots
"It’s the first project of its kind in Russia and one of the first globally to implement unmanned vehicles on this scale for airport operations," Cognitive Pilot CEO Olga Uskova said
Read more
Putin requests considering Russian business’ proposals on order of foreign brands return
The deadline for a report on the issue is set for July 1, 2025
Read more
Russia ready to mediate de-escalation of Iran-Israel conflict — Belousov
According to the defense minister, "Russia immediately and at all levels expressed condolences to Iran for the numerous human casualties"
Read more
Russian diplomat says it was quite predicatble of Iran to suspend cooperation with IAEA
Iran’s parliament on Wednesday approved a bill on the temporary suspension of cooperation with the IAEA
Read more
Hungary considering EU proposal on 18th package of anti-Russia sanctions — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister said that Budapest had received "a very good offer" on that matter
Read more
Israel-Iran conflict revives China’s interest in Power of Siberia 2 — WSJ
According to the report, the conflict in the Middle East has given Beijing reason to reconsider the reliability of the oil and natural gas it gets from the region, even as a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran takes hold
Read more
Russia offered Iran air defense projects, Tehran showed little interest — Putin
The countries' strategic partnership agreement does not contain any articles related to defense, Russian President said
Read more
Russian aviation agency allows daytime flights to Israel, extends ban on flights to Iran
The document also prescribes to avoid flights in the airspace of Jordan, Iraq and Iran
Read more
BRICS to discuss Putin’s proposal of alternative growth platform — Kremlin aide
"A BRICS summit will be held in early July, all these matters undoubtedly will be touched on," Yury Ushakov noted
Read more
Russian MP warns that Moscow will find response to any threat from NATO
Leonid Slutsky added that the talks in Istanbul are "a real opportunity to stop hostilities, save people’s lives and achieve a sustainable settlement"
Read more
Trump to limit transfer of classified information to Congress after Iran leak — Axios
Trump administration plans to limit the placement of information in the CAPNET system, used to send classified data to Congress, portal says
Read more
Iran detains 700 people suspected of cooperating with Israel — news agency
According to the report, most of the detentions took place in the Kermanshah, Isfahan, Khuzestan, Fars, and Lorestan Provinces
Read more
NATO leaders agree to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP
According to the declaration, NATO members "will include direct contributions towards Ukraine’s defense and its defense industry when calculating Allies’ defense spending"
Read more
US strike on Fordow facility in Iran renders it inoperable, Netanyahu’s office says
According to the statement, this "achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material"
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky was 'a bystander' at NATO summit in The Hague — Bild
According to the report, the summit’s final declaration contained only a vague phrase that "the allies confirm their long-term national commitments to support Ukraine"
Read more
UAC delivers new batch of Su-35S fighters
Rostec first deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said Russian pilots praise the jets as the best in the class
Read more
Russia-Ukraine conflict 'more difficult than other wars' — Trump
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the West is now pleading for a ceasefire in Ukraine without preconditions
Read more
Space remains area for cooperation in any geopolitical situation — Roscosmos
Director General Dmitry Bakanov said that the Soyuz-Apollo program became the first international manned space mission in the history of mankind
Read more
Hungary to continue paying for Russian gas supplies via OTP Bank — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade added that he was heading to Turkey where he would discuss "how to ensure long-term supplies of cheap Russian energy resources to Hungary"
Read more
Turkmenistan could become platform for many talks — Lavrov
Turkmenistan has foreign policy principles that are fully universal and can serve as a basis for negotiations between the parties, the minister added
Read more
US, Israel undermine nuclear non-proliferation regime — Russian envoy
According to Roman Ustinov, the consequences with regard to the nuclear non-proliferation regime are yet to be assessed
Read more
NATO eases rhetoric on Russia in relation to Ukraine crisis in summit statement — media
Acording to the report, after last year’s summit, the alliance included strong language condemning "Russia’s full-scale invasion" and asserted that "Ukraine’s future was in NATO"
Read more
First train from North Korea arrives in Moscow after five-year pause
"There are no passengers in this carriage yet, only the conductors arrived," the North Korean railway representative in Russia said
Read more
Kim unveils tourist area in Wonsan, Russian ambassador invited to ceremony — agency
The Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area, with an outdoor water part on its territory, will open for domestic tourists from July 1
Read more
Several blocs destabilize situation in Asia-Pacific region — top Russian defense official
Andrey Belousov listed AUKUS and the US-Japan-South Korea alliance as examples of such blocs
Read more
Former Ukrainian PM says Zelensky agonizes as end is looming
"Many people understand that Zelensky is leading the country to collapse," Nikolay Azarov said
Read more
Trump reports complete destruction of Iranian nuclear facilities
According to the US president, it is highly unlikely that the Iranian authorities evacuated nuclear materials from the Fordow underground uranium enrichment facility before the US attacked the site
Read more
Assessments of damage to Iranian nuclear facilities differ — Kremlin aide
"Those who sustained these strikes believe that everything was prepared in advance and the facilities did not suffer excessive and substantial damage," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
IAEA unable to trace Iranian uranium amid hostilities — IAEA chief
"Iran must show the agency’s inspector where this material is placed anyway," Rafael Grossi stressed
Read more
Russia welcomes Middle East ceasefire, hopes it holds — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov stressed that the main thing now is that the parties have reached a truce
Read more
Iran may attack US ships, military bases in case of further escalation — newspaper
According to the report, Tehran agreed to establish a ceasefire with Tel Aviv only because it was confident that it would hold its ground in the face of possible new strikes by the US and Israel
Read more
Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved militarily — German chancellor
Friedrich Merz recalled that the European Union intends to adopt an 18th sanctions package on Thursday
Read more
US intel chief frozen out of Iran-related work following Trump criticism — media
Tulsi Gabbard will also not be present at the closed-door briefings scheduled for Thursday and Friday for members of the US Senate and House of Representatives, where the administration is expected to update lawmakers on the outcomes of recent US strikes on Iran
Read more
Iranian strike destroys 6 laboratories at university in Beersheba, 9 others damaged
The university itself states that the missile strike "wiped out years of work on diverse research projects in medicine and biology," The Times of Israel notes
Read more
EU is becoming military bloc that can compete with NATO — Medvedev
The Deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council characterized Brussels as a "den of cockroaches and shortsighted leaders," who are pushing a defense strategy centered on rearmament
Read more
Russia for keeping space outside of politics — head of Roscosmos
Dmitry Bakanov highlighted Russia’s recently adopted national space program, which encompasses eight federal projects
Read more
Iranian president says Tehran is ready to settle problems in relations with US
Masoud Pezeshkian noted that Iran welcomes any assistance from the friendly and brotherly countries
Read more
US appointed new deputy ambassador to Russia — Embassy
"We are pleased to welcome J. Douglas Dykehouse at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow as the new deputy head of the diplomatic mission," the embassy said
Read more
NATO’s increased defense spending won’t bring security to Europe — newspaper
According to the report, the logic of "engaging in military expansion while accusing others of being a threat" is not only foolish but also malicious
Read more
Russian cabinet approves creation of Russia-Eritrea cooperation commission
According to the draft agreement presented in the document, it will be valid for five years with the possibility of automatic extension for the same period
Read more
Trump expresses confidence that Putin aspires to settle Ukraine conflict
The US leader also noted that "it is possible" Putin might have "territorial ambitions" beyond Ukraine
Read more
Any provocation, even ‘dirty bomb’ can be expected from Kiev — Russian MP
Senator Natalia Nikonorova stressed that Russia "is ready to respond proportionally to any threat"
Read more
As Doomsday Clock inches towards midnight, Russia works to pull hands back — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, global security is perhaps the most critical issue today
Read more
Foreigners can pay for Russian gas not only via Gazprombank until October 1
At the end of November 2024, the US imposed sanctions against Gazprombank, through which, in particular, foreign payments for Russian gas and oil are made
Read more
Indian defense chief talks boosting bilateral ties with Russia’s Belousov
The bilateral meeting between Rajnath Singh and Andrey Belousov was held on the sidelines of the SCO Defense Ministers’ meeting in Qingdao
Read more
German politician slams Rutte over 'bootlicking' message to Trump before NATO summit
"Rutte’s message to Trump lays bare the complete vassal dependency of European NATO countries, which have obediently committed themselves to upholding US hegemony by channeling enormous sums into armaments and war" Sahra Wagenknecht said
Read more
Bank of Russia proposes new deadlines for full-scale introduction of digital ruble
The new deadlines were set after discussing the details with market participants as well as ministries and agencies concerned, the regulator said
Read more
Russia to resist European attempts to hinder talks with Ukraine — intel chief
Russia will decisively follow its own path, Sergey Naryshkin said
Read more
Top Russian, Laotian diplomats to discuss cooperation in Asia Pacific
Sergey Lavrov and Thongsavanh Phomvihane to discuss ssues of trade, defense, and security
Read more
Ukraine’s army withdrawing battlegroup remnants from Shevchenko in western Donetsk region
Earlier, the Ukrainian military kept sending a large number of troops to hold that community but practically all of them were destroyed, the defense source added
Read more
Daily death toll from Israel’s actions in Gaza nears 80 — TV
According to the ministry, nearly 400 received wounds and injuries across Gaza after Israeli attacks during the past day
Read more
Zelensky cancels press conference and leaves Canada after failed meeting with Trump
Donald Trump left the G7 talks on June 17, ahead of schedule
Read more
Europe belligerent over prospects of improved Russia-US ties — senior diplomat
"Practically all European capitals are alarmed and adding to belligerency, including on the Ukrainian issue," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko pointed out
Read more
West is begging for ceasefire for Ukraine without preconditions — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that this is exactly what Vladimir Zelensky firmly refused a couple of years ago
Read more
Poland’s parliament votes for withdrawing from anti-personnel mine ban convention
Poland, along with the Baltic countries and Finland, announced its decision to exit from the Ottawa Treaty in March
Read more
Putin to invite EAEU summit participants to St. Petersburg in December — Kremlin aide
Russia will propose this option and see how the leaders react to it, Yury Ushakov added
Read more
Ukrainian conflict to end in Kiev’s unconditional surrender — French expert
According to Xavier Moreau, the final say in the settlement will go to Russia
Read more
US says destroys Iran's nuclear facilities, sees years to restore them
At a press conference in the Hague after a NATO summit, the American leader said that the conclusions of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, which were leaked to the press on Tuesday, apparently for political reasons by someone from Trump's ideological opponents
Read more
Members of Basayev's gang sentenced to 21, 24 years for 1999 attack in Chechnya
The court's verdict confirmed that both defendants actively participated in the assault, deliberately firing at Russian servicemen
Read more
Europe must prevent conflicts like Ukraine's — Trump
According to the US president, it is vital that the additional money be spent on serious military hardware
Read more
Press review: Iran, Israel push pause on conflict and NATO summit in The Hague kicks off
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 25th
Read more
US merely wanted to bury Fordow nuclear facility in Iran, investigative journalist says
Additionally, the strikes by the US were not "aimed at elements of the Iranian leadership," Hersh said
Read more
Russian troops liberate Yalta community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Some 3,000 people to participate in Eurasian Economic Forum — Kremlin aide
The forum will be attended by representatives from the five EAEU member states
Read more
Finnish president acknowledges end of Western domination era
Alexander Stubb called the ongoing NATO summit "historic" and noted that increasing defense spending to 5% of GDP would bring the alliance’s military expenses back to Cold War levels
Read more
India is Russia's trusted military ally — defense minister
"It is a long-standing and trusted friend, including in the military and technological domains," Andrey Belousov stated
Read more
Ukraine is doing dirty work for Western countries in Iran — former SBU officer
Vasily Prozorov said that "Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly announced their intent to target Iranian drone production facilities"
Read more
SCO defense ministries must step up efforts to counter terrorism — Belousov
"It also seems logical to gradually combine the organization's potential with the capabilities of other international regional security structures," the Russian defense minister said
Read more
West’s hostile policy course precludes peace in Ukraine — senior Russian diplomat
"Practically all European capitals are alarmed and adding to belligerency, including on the Ukrainian issue," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Russia’s Finance Ministry completes offering of federal loan bonds
The weighted average price of the issue was 85.7167% of the par value
Read more
IAC issues recommendations after investigating first commercial drone incident
Among them was a proposal for drone manufacturers to equip aircraft with protected flight data recorders
Read more
Trump urges Netanyahu’s trial be cancelled immediately
According to US President, he and Netanyahu "just went through hell together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran"
Read more
Russia’s cumulative gas production down 3.5% in 5M to 289 bcm — Rosstat
Liquefied natural gas production totaled 14.2 mln tons in January-May, down by 4.8% compared with the same period in the previous year
Read more
Putin to attend upcoming BRICS summit via video link — Kremlin aide
The BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro is slated for July 6-7
Read more
Aggression against Iran has no basis or justification — Putin
The head of state emphasized that Russia's stance was clearly articulated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Read more
Lavrov worries potential IAEA inspections of Iranian facilities could be leaked to public
The Russian foreign minister also pointed to broader concerns about the neutrality of international institutions
Read more
Press review: Russia plays crisis control in Iran and smooths out pain points with US
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 24th
Read more
Russia now Europe’s largest economy, Putin states
According to the Russian leader, the country needs to keep its foot on the gas to stay among the world’s largest economies
Read more
Cuba, Mongolia, UAE, Uzbekistan to take part in EAEU summit — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov noted that the honored guests include Mongolia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Read more
Belousov calls Israeli, US attacks on Iranian targets 'gross violation of UN Charter'
The Russian defense minister said that Russia strongly condemned the actions of Israel and the US and declared its readiness to help de-escalate the conflict
Read more
Putin to set off for two-day visit to Belarus, attend EAEU forum
The EAEU, which unites Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, marks its 10th anniversary this year
Read more
Trump’s comments turned Iran’s ‘devastating’ response into national humiliation — lawmaker
Earlier, the US president described Tehran’s retaliatory strike on the US base in Qatar as weak in a post on the social network Truth Social
Read more
Russia to attend upcoming BRICS summit in any case — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the development of BRICS and Russia's engagement in the group is one of the highest priorities
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat insists that Ukraine’s off-bloc status be fixed
"Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the use of that country as a foothold for dealing a strategic defeat on us is unacceptable for us," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said
Read more
Oreshnik proved itself very well in combat conditions, Putin says
"Volume production of the newest intermediate-range missile system Oreshnik is being started," the Russian leader said
Read more
NATO believes Russia succeeds in creating buffer zone in Ukraine
According to the report, the Russian military-industrial complex consistently supplies the Russian army with heavy equipment and produces approximately 3 million artillery shells per year, while the United States produces less than 1 million over the same period
Read more
Battlegroup West destroys 46 Ukrainian drone control centers, 5 Starlink stations
The battlegroup’s air defense units shot down 39 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, battlegroup’s spokesman added
Read more
Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions: summary
Falling drone debris in Taganrog broke windows in a school and two residential buildings, Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said
Read more
Trump ready to meet Putin in Turkey to talk on Ukraine — Erdogan
The Turkish leader noted that the ultimate goal is to achieve "the long-awaited peace"
Read more
Foreign mercenaries deployed near DPR border fleeing under Russian strikes
According to preliminary information, there are casualties among the foreign contingent in this sector
Read more
Russian army advancing toward Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Ukrainian troops are offering resistance
Read more
Trump promises NATO countries Russia won’t attack them — newspaper
According to the report, the US president praised the alliance's efforts to increase defense spending
Read more
Israel, Iran may soon resume conflict, but currently not willing to — Trump
The US president said this during a press conference in The Hague following the NATO summit
Read more
Iran confirms death of chief of staff of Khatam Al-Anbiyaa army
The statement reads that Brigadier General Ali Shadmani died, having been seriously injured from Israeli strikes
Read more
Russian, Ukrainian delegations to Istanbul good enough for talks — Erdogan
The Turkish president’s remarks came in response to a question about whether he believed the level of the delegations at the Istanbul talks was appropriate
Read more