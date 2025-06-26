European leaders attempt to keep Ukraine issue off the table at NATO summit — NYT

NEW YORK, June 26. /TASS/. Despite statements of support to Kiev, European countries attempted to keep the Ukraine issue off the table at the North Atlantic Alliance’s latest summit in The Hague, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

The Ukraine conflict, the main topic of recent NATO summits, slid down the list of priorities at yesterday’s event, the newspaper wrote. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky was not even the center of attention, as in previous years. And the Hague Summit Declaration mentioned nothing about Ukraine’s accession to the alliance which the NYT called a longstanding point of discussion. There was an attempt to keep controversial issues off the table even as the Europeans were saying how committed they were to Ukraine, the newspaper continued. According to the NYT, all participants in the two-day meeting, including Zelensky, seemed to be trying to please US President Donald Trump who was not very eager to discuss the Ukraine conflict.

Earlier reports said the organizers of the Hague summit decided not to invite Zelensky to official events.