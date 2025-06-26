Iran could still develop its nuclear program, despite US strikes — magazine

WASHINGTON, June 26. /TASS/. Despite recent US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, the Islamic Republic might still have enough uranium and weapons-making equipment, according to Foreign Affairs.

The magazine cited an estimate from a leaked preliminary US intelligence report suggesting that the US airstrikes set back Iran’s nuclear program by just a few months, not decades as US President Donald Trump claimed earlier.

Foreign Affairs noted that Iran has the capacity for recovery and may reconstruct its nuclear program in "more protected spaces."

Even as Iran may still decide to hold talks on its nuclear dossier with the United States or enter into a new deal, it probably would not trust it, the magazine argued.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. US President Donald Trump claimed that the nuclear sites had been "totally obliterated." The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

Later, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The ceasefire has been holding since June 24.