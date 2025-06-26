EU summit in Brussels to yield no decisions on Ukraine's membership bid — Orban

BUDAPEST, June 26. /TASS/. No official decisions regarding Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will be made at the ongoing EU summit in Brussels, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said upon his arrival in the Belgian capital.

The prime minister emphasized that 95% of Hungarian citizens opposed Ukraine’s rapid accession to the EU in a recent national referendum, and he would adhere to their will during discussions with fellow European leaders. "Since the Hungarian people have not given their consent to Ukraine’s accession, I cannot support it either. Nothing that happens today can legally result in Ukraine joining the European Union," Orban told reporters in Brussels, as broadcast by Hungary’s M1 TV channel.

"The EU cannot disregard Hungary’s position on Ukraine’s membership, as unanimity is required - even to begin negotiations," he explained. "They can make statements, they can deliver speeches, but the EU will not come to a consensus because Hungary does not support it."

In recent months, the Hungarian government has repeatedly warned that Ukraine’s rushed accession would cause irreparable harm to the EU - drawing member states into direct confrontation with Russia, damaging their economies, especially agriculture, and threatening public safety.

In June 2022, EU leaders granted Ukraine candidate status on the recommendation of the European Commission. In December 2023, they decided to open accession talks. Brussels still hopes to begin these negotiations later this year.