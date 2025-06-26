China ready for work to enhance UN — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, June 26. /TASS/. China remains committed to its international obligations and is prepared to work toward strengthening the role of the United Nations and enhancing the global governance system, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said during a press briefing, marking the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter.

"As one of the first signatories of the UN Charter, China has always strictly adhered to the norms of international relations and conscientiously fulfilled its international obligations," Guo stated.

"China is ready to cooperate with all parties to uphold the original goals of the UN’s founding and, in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, promote genuine multilateralism. We aim to jointly reinforce the UN’s role, improve the global governance system, safeguard international justice, and build a better future," he added.