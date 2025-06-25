Ukraine’s Zelensky was 'a bystander' at NATO summit in The Hague — Bild

BERLIN, June 25. /TASS/. The NATO summit in The Hague was not very successful for Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky as he was "just a bystander," Germany’s Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"He [Zelensky] was in fact invited, but there was no separate working meeting on the war in Ukraine this time," the German daily noted.

According to Bild, the summit’s final declaration contained only a vague phrase that "the allies confirm their long-term national commitments to support Ukraine" and had nothing about Ukraine on the "inevitable path" to join NATO.

At the same time, according to Bild sources who participated in the summit, US President Donald Trump never even mentioned Russia during the working meeting.