Diplomacy capable of resolving crisis around Iran — Erdogan

THE HAGUE, June 25. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed confidence that a lasting resolution to the issues surrounding Iran can be achieved through diplomatic means.

"A sustainable settlement with Iran is possible through diplomacy and negotiations. War and destruction will lead nowhere," Erdogan said at a news conference following the NATO Summit in The Hague.

He also welcomed the recent ceasefire between Israel and Iran, attributing it to the efforts of US President Donald Trump.

"We welcome the ceasefire achieved through President Trump’s efforts. We expect all parties to fully and unconditionally respond to my friend Trump’s call," he stated.