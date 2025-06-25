Europe must prevent conflicts like Ukraine's — Trump

THE HAGUE, June 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that the conflict in Ukraine would be resolved, but shifted responsibility for "such disasters" to Europe.

"Europe stepping up to take more responsibility for its security will help prevent future disasters like the horrible situation with Russia and Ukraine, and hopefully we're going to get that solved," he said at a press conference following a NATO summit.

Commenting on the decision of the summit participants to increase the defense spending of the bloc's countries to 5% of GDP, Trump said: "It's vital that this additional money be spent on very serious military hardware, not bureaucracy, and hopefully that hardware is going to be made in America, because we have the best hardware in the world."