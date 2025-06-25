THE HAGUE, June 25. /TASS/. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is more complex than any other in the world, US President Donald Trump stated.

When asked why he has not been able to resolve the Ukrainian conflict during his press conference following the NATO summit in the Hague, Trump responded: "Because it is more difficult than people have any idea," Trump replies, adding that Russian president Vladimir Putin has been "more difficult."

"Frankly, I had some problems with Zelensky. You may have read about them," Trump says, referring to an angry exchange between the two men in the White House earlier this year. "It [the conflict in Ukraine - TASS] has been more difficult than other wars."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the West is now pleading for a ceasefire in Ukraine without preconditions — something Vladimir Zelensky categorically rejected just a few years ago. Lavrov observed that, unlike the West, Russia has maintained consistent approaches to the Ukraine settlement.