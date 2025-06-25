Iranian strike destroys 6 laboratories at university in Beersheba, 9 others damaged

TEL AVIV, June 25. /TASS/. Ben-Gurion University in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba was seriously damaged by a rocket attack from Iran on June 19, The Times of Israel has reported.

According to its information, six Ben Gurion University research laboratories were destroyed and nine others were damaged by the impact of an Iranian missile that struck the Soroka University Medical Center campus.

The university itself states that the missile strike "wiped out years of work on diverse research projects in medicine and biology," The Times of Israel notes.

Classrooms, teaching laboratories, and the dissection room of the Faculty of Health Sciences were also significantly impacted, along with 30 buildings on the main Marcus Family Campus. The university, still assessing the costs, estimates they will run into "tens, and perhaps even hundreds of millions of shekels" (at the current exchange rate, 10 million shekels is equivalent to $2.93 million).

The escalation began in the early hours of June 13, when Israel launched a military operation targeting Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran responded with its own retaliatory actions. Nine days afterward, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, effectively escalating the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike against Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in the region. According to US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage resulting from the strike.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had reached an agreement to a complete ceasefire. On June 24, the ceasefire officially took effect.