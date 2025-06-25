NATO eases rhetoric on Russia in relation to Ukraine crisis in summit statement — media

THE HAGUE, June 25. /TASS/. NATO has softened its rhetoric toward Russia in a draft statement set to be adopted at the conclusion of the alliance’s summit currently underway in The Hague, The Daily Telegraph reported, citing a communique it obtained.

According to the report, the 32 NATO members "reaffirm their enduring sovereign commitments to provide support to Ukraine, whose security contributes to ours, and, to this end, will include direct contributions towards Ukraine’s defense and its defense industry when calculating Allies’ defense spending."

The newspaper notes that after last year’s summit, the alliance included strong language condemning "Russia’s full-scale invasion" and asserted that "Ukraine’s future was in NATO." The 2023 final communique accused Russia of an "unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine."

This year’s document, however, is expected to be significantly shorter, only around 400 words, compared to roughly 5,000 in 2023. According to The Daily Telegraph, this is a deliberate move aimed at narrowing the focus to military spending increases, a shift designed to please US President Donald Trump.