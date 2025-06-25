Potential US sanctions to close window for talks with Russia — top diplomat

WASHINGTON, June 25. /TASS/. The US will be deprived of the opportunity to engage in dialogue with Russia if Washington introduces sanctions against Moscow, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Politico.

According to him, once the sanctions take effect, it will most likely mean that the window for talks with Russia is closed. "If we did what everybody here wants us to do, and that is come in and crush them with more sanctions, we probably lose our ability to talk to them about the ceasefire and then who’s talking to them?" the newspaper quoted the top diplomat as saying.

If US President Donald Trump introduces sanctions, this will practically mean that "this is not going to be negotiated anytime soon," Rubio added.

"We’re going to continue to engage," he said. "In the sense that if there’s an opportunity for us to make a difference and get them to the table, we’re going to take it," the top diplomat concluded.