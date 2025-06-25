Canada may join EU as shares Arctic border with union — Kallas

THE HAGUE, June 25. /TASS/. Despite not being located in Europe, Canada could join the European Union because it shares an Arctic border with its territory, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told Bloomberg in an interview on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in The Hague.

"You know, I got this question that Canada wants to join the European Union. Of course, you know, we have all the friends in the world, which is good. I also said that maybe a bit obstacle is that they are not geographically in Europe, and they had an answer to this - Arctic. We are connected via Arctic, so who knows?" Kallas stated.

Thoughts of Canada's possible integration into the EU have begun floating around in European and Canadian expert and political circles as a potential response to US President Donald Trump's threats to forcibly annex Canada.