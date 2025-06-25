Israel-Iran ceasefire going very well, Trump says

THE HAGUE, June 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump shared a positive assessment of the situation around the ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

"I think [the Iran-Israel ceasefire is going] very good. Israel came back yesterday <…>. They went out because they felt there was a [ceasefire] violation. And technically they were right, but it just wouldn’t have worked very well. And they brought the planes back. <...> And I said, you got to get them back. And they came back, and it was a great thing, and it’s going very well," Trump said at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the bloc’s summit in The Hague.

The US leader called the ceasefire a victory for all, including Iran. "We had a tremendous victory, a tremendous hit <..>. I don’t think they would have been down there, because they knew we were coming. <…> So, I think it was just a tremendous victory for everybody, including Iran. Look, you know, they’ve got a country, and they’ve got oil, and they’re very smart people," Trump maintained.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

Later, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The ceasefire has been holding since June 24.