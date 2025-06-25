Trump says Putin offered to help mediate situation with Iran

THE HAGUE, June 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that, during their phone conversation, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin offered to help Washington mediate the conflict with Iran.

"I've spoken to Putin a lot, and he was actually very nice. He volunteered to help with Iran. I said, 'Not only [do I need] help with Iran; I need help with Russia,'" the US leader said at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the alliance’s summit.

Earlier, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that in the June 14 telephone conversation with Trump, Putin condemned Israel’s operation against Iran and expressed serious concern over the potential escalation of the conflict, which would have unpredictable consequences for the entire Middle East. According to Ushakov, the Russian leader voiced readiness to mediate between Israel and Iran.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression. The ceasefire has been in effect since June 24.