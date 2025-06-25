Trump says he will discuss Ukraine’s 'difficulties' with Zelensky

THE HAGUE, June 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he will discuss the "difficulties" Ukraine is facing with Vladimir Zelensky.

"We will discuss his [Zelensky’s] difficulties. <...> I assume we are going to be discussing Ukraine," Trump stated during his meeting with Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Mark Rutte, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague. "I think progress is being made," the US leader added, describing his view of the Ukrainian situation.

Earlier, Trump told reporters he planned to meet with Zelensky during the NATO summit but did not specify the nature of the meeting. The meeting could take place on June 25, the Politico newspaper later reported.