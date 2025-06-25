Iran’s top diplomat highly praises Monday’s meeting with Putin

TEHRAN, June 25. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin held in the Kremlin on June 23 as great.

"The meeting with Mr. Putin was great. Russia took a firm stance toward US and Israeli attacks," Araghchi’s press service quoted him as saying in an interview with the Al Araby Al Jadeed newspaper.

"[Our] countries maintain a broad cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy, and, at this stage, dialogue and coordination were constructive and extremely necessary," Iran’s top diplomat added.

On Monday, Putin received Araghchi in the Kremlin. The Russian leader expressed Moscow’s firm position regarding the illegitimate nature of Israeli and US strikes on the Islamic Republic as he called them unprovoked acts of aggression. Araghchi highly praised Russia’s clear position on the conflict in the Middle East.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. Later, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.

The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.