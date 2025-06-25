China neither confirms nor refutes reports about Xi’s potential absence from BRICS summit

BEIJING, June 25. /TASS/. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) neither confirmed nor refuted media reports about the potential absence of Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the upcoming BRICS summit in Brazil at a regular press briefing on Wednesday.

"As regards the issue of who among the Chinese leadership will take part in the BRICS summit, we will make an announcement in due time," Guo Jiakun, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said when asked to comment on a report in the South China Morning Post newspaper that Xi will not attend the upcoming event.

"China and Brazil are large global powers and strong players in the Global South. China supports Brazil in its assuming the presidency of the BRICS group this year, as it makes a joint contribution to expanding cooperation as part of BRICS and constantly achieving new results," Guo noted.