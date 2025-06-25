NATO intends to continue fueling Ukrainian conflict in coming years — Rutte

THE HAGUE, June 25. /TASS/. The participants in the NATO summit plan to discuss supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and ensuring military deliveries to Kiev "in the coming years," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said upon arriving at the leaders’ summit.

"We will be discussing Ukraine. We will make sure that Ukraine over the coming years will continue to count on the support of NATO countries," Rutte said, adding that Western arms deliveries to Kiev will allegedly help "bring Ukraine to a durable and lasting peace."

The NATO chief reiterated his belief that Russia poses a military threat to the alliance. According to him, this is why all NATO countries must increase their defense spending. Rutte emphasized that this also applies to countries such as Spain and Belgium, which had previously sought spending relief.

At the summit in The Hague, NATO leaders are expected to decide to increase their military spending from 2% to 5% of GDP by 2035.