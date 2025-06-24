IAEA says Iran's nuclear program thrown back significantly

NEW YORK, June 24. /TASS/. The US bomb strikes have significantly set back Tehran's nuclear program, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said.

"I think the nuclear program, the Iranian nuclear program, has been set back significantly," he said on Fox News. However, Grossi added that he could not say for sure that the program had been set back years. "I don't know what is your metric," he said.

"We have to see what they want to do. Are they going to reconstruct what they had?" the IAEA Director General added, speaking about the possibility of Iran's restoration of nuclear facilities.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.