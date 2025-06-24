Israel will respect ceasefire with Iran as long as Iran does, defense minister pledges

TEL AVIV, June 24. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has reassured Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth that Israel will observe the cease fire with Iran as long as Iran is doing so.

"I spoke moments ago with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth," he wrote on his X page. "I emphasized that Israel will respect the ceasefire – as long as the other side does."

The Israeli defense minister thanked the Pentagon chief for US President Donald Trump’s "bold decision to act with Israel against the Iranian nuclear threat."

According to Katz, Hegseth "praised Israel and the IDF for the historic achievements made."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.