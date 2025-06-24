Israel fails to achieve goals, pays 'terrible price' — Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, June 24. /TASS/. Israel has failed to achieve its objectives and has paid a heavy price for its aggression against Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an address to the nation.

"The aggressive enemy has failed in achieving its goals of destroying facilities and disrupting nuclear research in Iran, [provoking] social unrest [in the republic]," stated the message, as distributed by the Iranian president’s press office.

According to Pezeshkian, the scale of destruction in Israel caused by Iran’s retaliatory strikes sent a clear signal to the world that "the price of this adventure against a great country like Iran is terrible."

He also stressed that Tehran is committed to peaceful coexistence with all neighboring countries and hopes to join forces in resisting attempts by hostile states to sow division in the region. "With shared wisdom and prudence, we will defeat the schemes of those who aim to create discord among us," the president added.

He also assured that Iranian government agencies will put all their efforts into rebuilding the attacked sites and assisting the families of victims and survivors.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.