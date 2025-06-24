Iran’s airspace reopened — Flightradar

DUBAI, June 24. /TASS/. The Flightradar tracking service has reported of the opening of Iran’s airspace.

"Iranian airspace is now open to international arrivals and departures to/from Tehran," according to a statement released on the service’s X social network. Iraq has also opened its airspace, according to the service.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.