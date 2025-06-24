Texas congressman puts forward resolution to impeach Trump

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. US Representative Al Green (Democrat, Texas) has introduced a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump over the recent strikes on Iran.

"Resolved, That Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors," the resolution states, according to the text published on the congressman’s official website.

Green argues that "congressional leaders were not appropriately briefed or notified of the attack plans despite foreign leaders being given advance notice of the planned US military action."

He cites Article 1, Section 8, Clause 11 of the US Constitution as the provision that was violated.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.