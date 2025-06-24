IAEA says records no radiation effects on Iran's neighboring countries

BERLIN, June 24. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not recorded any radiation effects on Iran's neighboring countries from the Israeli and US strikes on the Iranian nuclear facilities, said Director General Rafael Grossi.

"Based on the data available to us, the IAEA can provide assurances that there has been no radiological impact to the population and the environment in neighbouring countries. Crucially in terms of nuclear safety, Iran’s research and power reactors were not targeted," Grossi is quoted as saying on the IAEA website.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.