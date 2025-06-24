Trump says unhappy with both Iran, Israel in light of ceasefire violations

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. The US is unhappy with both Iran and Israel in light of the ceasefire violations, President Donald Trump said ahead of his departure for NATO summit in The Hague.

"Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I’ve never seen before. The biggest load that we’ve seen. I’m not happy with Israel," he said. "I’m not happy with Iran either," the US leader added.

According to Trump, Iran and Israel had been fighting "so long and so hard that they don’t know what <…> they’re doing," he said, commenting on the situation with a swear word.

The US head of state also said that, as a result of the shelling, "Iran’s nuclear capacities are gone."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had fully agreed to implement the ceasefire agreement about six hours after its announcement, that is about 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT). According to the US leader, Tehran will cease fire first, followed by Tel Aviv twelve hours later, and "upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world."

Later, the Israeli army press service said that servicemen had recorded a new missile attack by Iran. According to the military, northern Israel was shelled. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Iran had violated the ceasefire and ordered the servicemen to launch new powerful strikes against Tehran. The Iranian Armed Forces General Staff had previously refuted reports of missile attacks on Israeli territory following the ceasefire.