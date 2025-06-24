Trump says he’s got 'to get Israel to calm down'

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Israel on Tuesday, saying that he will have to get the Jewish state to calm down.

"These guys got to calm down. I gotta get Israel to calm down now," C-SPAN released a video of Trump telling reporters as he departed Washington for the NATO summit in The Hague.

Trump also said he was not happy with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for "going out there" in response to Iranian attacks.

"I am going to see if I can stop it," he added as he walked away from reporters.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. Mutual strikes continued in the following days.

The United States joined the armed conflict nine days after its escalation: in the early hours on June 22, American bombers attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. On Monday evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on the United States’ Al-Udeid military base in Qatar. According to the US, there were no casualties, nor any significant damage was caused in the attack.

Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. Israel confirmed it had agreed to the ceasefire proposal. Later on Tuesday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had identified more missile launched from Iran after the ceasefire came into force. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered "intense strikes" on Tehran. Iran, however, refuted reports suggesting that it had fired another barrage of missiles toward Israel as false.