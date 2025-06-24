MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has stated that he currently considers it impossible to give up his presidency in Ukraine.

"I am the most experienced. I may not be the best, there are always better people, but I have the most experience," he said in an interview with Sky News. That said, he noted his willingness to leave office following elections, though he did not specify when they are to take place.

Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential powers officially expired after May 20, 2024, but Kiev has refused to hold parliamentary and presidential elections due to martial law. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously highlighted Ukraine’s suppression of its Constitutional Court’s 2014 decision that presidential terms cannot be extended, implying that Zelensky’s term has effectively ended and his legitimacy cannot be restored through any means.