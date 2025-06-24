At least 27 people killed in Israel's overnight attacks on Gaza — media

DUBAI, June 24. /TASS/. As many as 27 people have been killed in overnight Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Qatari Al Jazeera TV channel reported on Tuesday.

The media outlet said that at least 22 people have been killed in an Israeli attack on a civilian gathering near the aid distribution point in the central area of the Gaza Strip. Another five people were found dead after the Israeli army’s strike on a residential building in Gaza City's southern Sabra district.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 7, 2023 has approached 55,998, with 131,559 people injured. A total of 5,685 people have been killed and over 19,518 others have been injured since hostilities resumed in Gaza on March 18. The ministry specified that 32 bodies and 317 injured people were taken to hospitals.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had renewed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the resumption of Israeli aggression.

On May 18, Israeli officials said the IDF had entered the decisive phase of the Gideon’s Chariots military operation aimed at defeating Hamas in Gaza. According to the Israeli prime minister’s office, "ground forces are advancing deep into the Gaza Strip," carrying out "targeted strikes against Hamas structures and occupying key positions."