Netanyahu asks ministers not to comment on ceasefire reports with Iran

TEL AVIV, June 24. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested that officials refrain from commenting on reports of a ceasefire agreement with Iran following a cabinet meeting, according to Israeli television channel N12.

According to N12, the Prime Minister asked ministers to withhold any statements "until further notice."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire in the coming hours. According to him, Tehran would be the first to cease hostilities, followed by the Jewish state 12 hours later, and "upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world."