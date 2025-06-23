Tensions escalate in Middle East amid US, Israeli aggression — top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Tensions in the Middle East are escalating day by day due to the decision of Israel and the US to attack Iranian nuclear facilities, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Tensions are only escalating every day <...> because of the fact that they have decided to attack us, our [nuclear] facilities. Not only Israel, but also the Americans," he said.

The top diplomat emphasized that "these aggressive actions by Israel and the US are completely illegitimate and violate international rules and international norms."

On the evening of June 22, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He intends to consult with the Russian leader and senior officials on the regional and international agenda in light of the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.

In the early morning hours of June 22, President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.