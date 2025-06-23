Iran's stockpiles of enriched uranium unaffected by US strikes — newspaper

LONDON, June 23. /TASS/. US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities have not affected the country's stockpiles of enriched uranium, the Financial Times newspaper wrote, citing an Iranian source.

"The enriched uranium is untouched now," the newspaper's interlocutor said. According to him, it would have been very naive to keep enriched uranium in the places of its production.

Earlier, The New York Times newspaper said that top US officials were unaware of whereabouts of 400 kilograms of Iranian uranium enriched to 60% purity after the United States had delivered strikes on the country's nuclear facilities.

On the night of June 22, US President Donald Trump said that the US military had carried out a successful attack on three nuclear facilities in Iran - in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. He said Tehran should agree to end the conflict. Israel has been striking Iran daily since June 13 as part of an operation against Iran's nuclear program.