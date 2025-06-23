Iran obligated to inform IAEA about moves nuclear fuel to other sites — director general

BERLIN, June 23. /TASS/. Iran is obligated to inform the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if it moves nuclear fuel from facilities to other locations, Director Rafael Grossi told an emergency meeting of the Board of Governors after the American strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

"Any transfer of nuclear materials from a safeguarded facility to another location in Iran must be declared to the agency, as required by Iran’s safeguards agreement," Grossi said.

The IAEA said the agency is ready to cooperate with Iran on this issue.

Israel launched a military operation against Iran on the night of June 13. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. Mutual blows continue. Both sides reported deaths and injuries and admitted that several targets on their territories were hit.

The United States joined the armed conflict nine days after its escalation: on the night of June 22, the American Air Force attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities - in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.