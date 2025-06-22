Iran uses Kheibar Shekan ballistic missile for first time in attack on Israel — IRGC

TEHRAN, June 22. /TASS/. The elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said that Iran used the Kheibar Shekan medium-range ballistic missile for the first time during the morning attack on Israel, Iran’s Tasnim agency reported.

Forty solid and liquid fuel missiles were used in the strike, IRGC added.

Iran’s morning attack in Israel targeted Ben Gurion Airport, a biological research center, and command centers at various levels, Tasnim added. It was the 20th missile strike as part of Operation True Promise 3.