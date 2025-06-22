Some countries fear major war, stand ready to back Tehran — Iranian source

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. A range of Middle Eastern countries and global players are deeply concerned about the actions of Israel and the US, as what is happening may jeopardize their own interests in the region and result in a major war, an Iranian source told TASS.

"Several regional countries have voiced apprehension, fearing that if the rebellious actions of the Israeli regime remain unchecked, the current conflagration could eventually engulf them as well. They are also wary of the present controlled war escalating into a full-scale conflict that could destabilize the entire region," the agency source stated.

He added that some nations "have conveyed their readiness to assist Tehran in various capacities, both directly and indirectly, with preliminary arrangements for such support currently underway.".