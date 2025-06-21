Iran may attack Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility — TV

DOHA, June 21. /TASS/. Iran is considering attacking the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center in the Israeli city of Dimona in case of an escalation of the conflict between the two countries, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported, citing a high-ranking Iranian official.

"The nuclear reactor in Dimona could become our legitimate target if the conflict escalates to a new level," the source told the TV channel. According to the official, the Israeli side is hiding the fact that Iranian strikes are causing serious damage.

The Al Jazeera's source also said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces) has "precise information about Israel's stockpile of air defense missiles." "Iran's armed forces are planning their strikes in such a way as to deplete Israel's stockpile of anti-missile missiles," the official said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.