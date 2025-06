TEHRAN, June 21. /TASS/. At least five servicemen were killed and nine others were injured in Israeli strikes on targets in Kermanshah Province in western Iran, the Mehr news agency reported, citing local authorities.

According to them, the attack was carried out around 4:00 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. GMT). Targets in the Qasr-e Shirin district, which borders Iraq, were shelled.