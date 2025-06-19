Khamenei’s adviser says West wants to subdue Iran, doesn’t care about nuclear program

TEHRAN, June 19. /TASS/. Ali Larijani, adviser to the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Western countries are seeking to subdue Iran and do not care about its nuclear program.

"Their problem isn't really the nuclear [program]. That is not what they care about. They want domination over Iran and are trying to undermine the foundations of our national dignity," he was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova previously told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Western countries are playing a destructive role in the situation between Iran and Israel, particularly within the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"For them, it is yet another platform that they want to divert from dealing with its mandated dossier to engaging in political matters, so they can use it as another tool to pursue their geopolitical goals," she said.

According to Zakharova, Russia is working to prevent the West from influencing the IAEA leadership.