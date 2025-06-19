Israel to increase strikes at strategic targets in Iran — defense chief

TEL AVIV, June 19. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he had authorized the Jewish state’s military to increase strikes at strategic targets in Iran.

"I and Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel] have instructed the IDF (Israel Defense Forces – TASS) to intensify strikes against strategic targets in Iran and government-related targets in Tehran, in order to eliminate threats to the State of Israel and destabilize the ayatollah regime," the Israeli defense chief said. His statement came after the building of Soroka Hospital in Beersheba in southern Israel was damaged in an Iranian missile strike.

"The cowardly Iranian dictator sits deep within a fortified bunker and deliberately launches attacks toward hospitals and residential buildings in Israel. These are war crimes of the worst kind, and [Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei will be held accountable for his crimes," Katz added.