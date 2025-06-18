Trump says he is still undecided on whether to strike Iran

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he has not yet made a final decision on whether to join the strikes on Iran.

"I have ideas as to what to do. I like to make a final decision one second before it’s due," Trump told reporters at the White House.

When asked whether a power change is possible in Iran, he replied: "Sure, anything could happen."

Earlier, Trump said strikes on Iran were possible. The Axios news portal said on June 17 that the US leader is examining the possibility of joining Israel’s operation against Iran and delivering strikes on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.