Doomsday plane arrives at air base near Washington DC

LONDON, June 18. /TASS/. The E-4B "Nightwatch," also known as the Doomsday Plane, has relocated from the US state of Louisiana to Andrews Air Force Base near Washington D.C. amid the latest escalation of the Israeli-Iranian conflict, The Daily Mail reported.

The plane, which serves as a flying command post for the country’s leadership in case of a nuclear attack, took off from Bossier City at 5:56 p.m. local time (9:56 a.m. GMT) and landed at Joint Base Andrews at 10:01 p.m. local time (2:01 p.m. GMT).

With aerial refueling, Nightwatch can remain airborne for a week. The equipment on board has thermal and nuclear shielding. The plane was used by 43rd US President George Bush during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack.

The US air force operates four E-4 planes, which entered service in the 1970s and whose life span expires in 2030s.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said joining Israel’s operation against Iran was possible. The Axios news portal said on June 17 citing sources that the US administration is examining the possibility of striking the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities.

The New York Times, in turn, reported that Iraq was ready to strike US military bases in the Middle East if Washington joined the hostilities on Israel’s side.