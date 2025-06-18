Iran plans new retaliatory strikes against Israel — Khamenei

TEHRAN, June 18. /TASS/. Iran's retaliatory attack has weakened Israel, and further retribution is coming, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said as quoted by his press service.

"The Zionist enemy must be punished and is already receiving punishment. The act of revenge carried out by the Iranian people and armed forces against this wicked enemy has weakened it — and further, harsher blows have been planned for the future," he said in an address to the nation.

"The Almighty will surely grant victory to the Iranian nation, to truth and to justice," the head of the Islamic Republic added.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against the Iranian nuclear program. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. In the next few days, Israel and Iran exchanged blows again. Both sides reported deaths and injuries, and admitted that some targets on their territories were hit. Russia has condemned Israel's actions.