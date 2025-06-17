Trump requests National Security Council meeting be held — TV host

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has requested that a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) be convened in the White House as he returns early from the G7 summit in Canada, Fox News reporter Lawrence Jones said.

"I’ve been informed that the President will have dinner with the heads of state of the G7 nations [in Canada] and then immediately depart for Washington. He has requested that the National Security Council be prepared in the situation room [of the White House]," Jones wrote on his account on X.