{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

Iranian president warns of tougher response to Israel if US fails to rein it in

According to the Iranian president, Israel’s attempt to destabilize his country was met with a severe retaliatory strike, and it "sustained heavy losses"

TEHRAN, June 16. /TASS/. Iran will be forced to take things to another level if the United States can not rein in its ally Israel, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"If the United States does not restrain the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS), Iran will have little choice but respond [to the attacks] in a tougher way," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying during a phone call with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman.

According to the Iranian president, Israel’s attempt to destabilize his country was met with a severe retaliatory strike, and it "sustained heavy losses." "If this aggression is repeated, [the enemy] will get a much stronger response," Pezeshkian added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.

Tags
IranIsrael
Middle East conflict
Israel gave opportunity for dialogue on Iran, now aims to win militarily — Netanyahu
Read more
Arrests of LGBT opponents in Moldova to end badly for authorities, says Russian senator
Meanwhile, in Chisinau, police are reported to have detained Orthodox believers protesting in defense of traditional values and family - opposing the LGBT march
Read more
Iran ready for deal guaranteeing republic’s absence of nuclear weapons — Foreign Ministry
Araqchi added that in the sixth round of nuclear negotiations with the United States, Tehran "was going to present its own proposal
Read more
Iran’s parliament approves strategic partnership treaty with Russia — embassy
On January 17, following talks in the Kremlin, Russian and Iranian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries
Read more
Conflict between Iran, Israel to be short-lived, experts predict
"Oil markets are heading into a peak demand period in the US and will be looking for signs of stabilization rather than further escalation," Mukesh Sahdev said
Read more
Consular section of Russian embassy in Tehran suspends operation
The resumption of the consular section's work will be announced later
Read more
Advance in Dnepropetrovsk region leads to liberation of Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head
Denis Pushilin also reported intense street fighting in Chasov Yar, noting that the enemy continues to shift reserves in a bid to hold their positions
Read more
Friendly countries want to participate in Trans-Arctic transport corridor project
The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route and the main sea line in the Russian sector of the Arctic Ocean
Read more
Int’l community’s reaction to Israeli attack on Iran 'good lesson for everyone' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia continues monitoring the situation in this regard
Read more
Iran to intensify attacks on Israel if it keeps targeting residential buildings — media
"Until now, Iran has refrained from deliberately targeting residential areas in the occupied territories," the Iranian official said
Read more
About 3,000 Russians cannot fly out of UAE — Consulate General in Dubai
Diplomatic representatives are actively assisting passengers affected by canceled or delayed flights between Russia and the UAE
Read more
European Commission proposals on Russian gas include immediate ban on new contracts
According to the report, the ban on new contracts will take effect immediately after the proposal is approved by the EU Council
Read more
Russia to play key role in mediating Israeli-Iranian conflict, says RDIF chief
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with ABC News that he would be open to Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to mediate in the conflict between Iran and Israel
Read more
UK, Germany, France may pose ‘more conscience’ attitude regarding Iran — diplomat
"They are putting it the way that Iran must be blamed for suffering attacks," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Top Israeli defense official threatens Tehran to 'soon pay the price' for missile attacks
Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program
Read more
Iran rules out talks with Israel amid ongoing strikes — Reuters
The unnamed official told Reuters that Iran made "clear that it will not negotiate while under attack"
Read more
Iran’s closure of Hormuz Strait to become serious problem for India, China — expert
According to Nikolay Gaponenko, closure of the strait will inevitably affect global oil prices
Read more
Underwater gas carriers may be launched on Northern Sea Route — transport minister
According to Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit, 12 icebreakers are currently operating on the NSR, including eight nuclear-powered ones, two ice-class tug and rescue vessels and 12 technical fleet vessels have also been built
Read more
Israeli airstrikes destroy Iranian missile convoy to Tehran, says IDF
According to the Israel Defense Forces, the targeted trucks were allegedly transporting weapons and missile launchers from western Iran toward Tehran while "attempting to evade" Israeli air attacks
Read more
Kremlin aware of Israeli PM’s statement about 'change of government in Iran'
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin condemns "the actions that have led to such a dangerous escalation in tensions" in the Middle East
Read more
Situation around Iran's nuclear program more complex now — Kremlin
Previous reports have suggested that Russia might take custody of Iran’s uranium stockpile
Read more
Russian Orthodox Church condemns violence against Moldovan clergy who opposed LGBT march
Earlier on Sunday, police in Chisinau, tasked with protecting the LGBT during a street march began detaining clergy and believers who had taken to the streets bearing icons and church banners to defend traditional values
Read more
What is known about repatriation of fallen troops’ remains, Russia-Ukraine POW swaps
The Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow is ready to hand over an additional 2,239 Ukrainian soldiers’ bodies to Kiev
Read more
Tehran metropolitan converted into 24/7 bomb shelter, says news agency
Both Iran and Israel reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit
Read more
Criminal case on terrorism opened over Ukrainian UAV attack on Tatarstan
Аs a result of an attack by a Ukrainian UAV on an industrial area located in the Yelabuga district of Tatarstan, one person was killed, Russia's Investigative Committee said
Read more
Iran strikes Rafael weapons factory, sources say
No further details have been disclosed regarding the extent of the damage or the factory’s specific location
Read more
Eight IRGC officers die in Israeli strikes on Khomein in central Iran
According to the statement, Israel’s attacks on Khomein "were successfully repelled thanks to the IRGC’s timely and resolute actions"
Read more
Duma committee chief slams violence in Chisinau against anti-LGBT protesters as inhuman
Yana Lantratova emphasized that the majority of Moldovan citizens uphold traditional Christian family values
Read more
Israeli, US air defenses have no answer for some of Iran's missiles — US expert
Daniel Davis said that the US should not join Israel’s military operation against Iran
Read more
Ukraine, Europe plotting 'bloody provocations' against Russia — SVR
According to Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, Ukrainian special services have established the closest cooperation with the intelligence agencies of Britain
Read more
Israel asked the US to join conflict with Iran over last two days — Axios
US President Donald Trump hinted in the recent conversation with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would do that in case of necessity, the US-based web portal said
Read more
Netanyahu names third goal of operation in Iran — to destroy 'axis of terror'
Previously, Israel declared two objectives for its operation: to put an end to Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs
Read more
Battlegroup East liquidates over 170 servicemen of Kiev forces in one day
The head of the group's press center, Alexander Gordeyev, said the group continues to carry out combat missions in the special military operation zone
Read more
Turkish Foreign Minister calls for resumption of talks on Iran's nuclear program
Hakan Fidan also noted that "diplomatic measures [for a settlement] should be strengthened, and talks on the nuclear program should be resumed without delay in order to end the conflict as soon as possible"
Read more
West gave green light to Israel’s attacks on journalists as it did in Ukraine
Christelle Neant emphasized that "Israel, just like the Ukrainian army and the government, is very much afraid of the truth, afraid of journalists, because they publish the truth about the IDF’s war crimes."
Read more
Israeli army detects new missile launch from Iran
The population was ordered to take shelter in secure premises until further notice
Read more
Ukrainian army can only meet a quarter of its troop shortage with mercenaries — lawmaker
Yury Kamelchuk also highlighted the problem of the forced selection of conscripts by military commissars and called it terrible
Read more
Iran used hypersonic missile to attack Haifa — news agency
Medium-range ballistic missiles Emad, Ghadr and Kheibar Shekan were used to strike the territory of Israel
Read more
Natanz site hit hardest among Iran's nuclear facilities — Grossi
IAEA Director General added that no inspections are currently being conducted for safety reasons
Read more
Russia hands over another 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine — source
Kiev has not handed over a single body to the Russian side
Read more
Ten Iranian servicemen killed while repelling Israeli attacks — news agency
According to the report, the deceased were serving in the third division of the air defense forces
Read more
At least 13 people detained in northern Iran for supporting Israel's actions
According to Tasnim, those detained had expressed approval online for Israel's attack on Iran
Read more
Diplomat calls consequences of Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities 'obvious'
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov is confident that West Jerusalem must show restraint and common sense first and foremost
Read more
Man detained in Kherson Region confesses to plotting attack on district official — FSB
SBU officers recruited the man in August 2024
Read more
G7 members unlikely to support Ukraine, pressure Russia at summit in Canada — media
Politico added that European leaders and a number of American lawmakers, primarily Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal, advocate lowering the price cap on Russian oil to $45 per barrel
Read more
Air defense systems activated in Tehran again
On Sunday alone, anti-aircraft defenses in the Iranian capital were engaged approximately six times
Read more
Iran attacked key energy facilities in Israel — news agency
The missile strike resulted in interruptions of the power supply in central districts of Israel and made a portion of the critical infrastructure inoperative
Read more
Iran shoots down MQ-9 Reaper drone launched from Israel near Iraqi border — TV
According to the report, the aerial target was destroyed over the city of Dehloran
Read more
US not related to latest attack of Iran by Israel — Trump
Any attack of Iran against the United States will have a response of the US Armed Forces with "full strength and might," the US leader added
Read more
EU surpasses US in aid to Kiev for the first time in March and April
According to the researchers, the EU sharply increased its support to Ukraine over the course of those two spring months, providing 10.4 bln euro in military aid and 9.8 bln euro in humanitarian and financial assistance
Read more
Russia, US keeping in contact about Iran — deputy foreign minister
Sergey Ryabkov said that the issue of Iran was raised during Russia's contacts with US representatives
Read more
Air defenses down 12 Ukrainian drones over Russia’s Oryol, Voronezh regions last night
Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that there were no casualties or damage on the ground
Read more
Trump to meet with Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada — White House
The source also specified that the US leader will hold bilateral meetings with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the summit
Read more
Zelensky, Israel seek to draw US into conflict — Ukrainian politician
Viktor Medvedchuk recalled that the new US administration, led by President Donald Trump, came to power with a peace-oriented agenda
Read more
Iranian diplomat calls on UN Security Council to condemn Israel's aggression
Ismail Baghaei urged to adopt "a resolution with clear and unambiguous wording that condemns the attack"
Read more
US allows Israel to attack Iran, says Iranian president
Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that "the Iranian people must unite and strongly resist aggression"
Read more
Russia to cease to exist, if it stops relying on traditional values — Putin
The fragment was published on the reporter’s Telegram channel
Read more
Many in West share Russia’s position on traditional values — Putin
When the political situation changed, including in the United States, which is "one of the leading countries in the world, has a very large information resource, and influences the global economy and the economies of many countries on the planet greatly," people who shared Russia’s values also began to express them, Putin explained
Read more
Russia recognizes that US-Iranian talks will not take place — senior diplomat
Russia believes that there is no alternative to political and diplomatic methods, Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Iran to continue operations against Israel until its complete destruction — IRGC
Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program
Read more
Recent Israeli strikes on Tehran kill more than 70 women and children — Iranian MFA
Esmail Baghaei noted that the bodies of 10 of the 20 children killed in the collapse of a residential building in the city of Shahid Chamran are under the rubble
Read more
Tehran has evidence US military helped Israel in attack on Iran
Araghchi also mentioned "a number of statements by US President Donald Trump" in support of Israel's actions
Read more
IDF eliminates group of Iranian servicemen, destroys missile launcher — army
The press service noted that the goal of the strike was to further gain air superiority over Iranian territory
Read more
Iran intercepted cruise missiles, drones during last Israeli attack
Dozens of small Israeli military aircraft were also intercepted
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army training center, air defense radars over past day
Kiev loses 1,320 troops in all frontline areas over past day
Read more
Ukrainian troops fire more than 90 munitions at Belgorod Region over day — governor
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, two shells and ten drones were fired at the Graivoronsky district, damaging a social infrastructure facility
Read more
PREVIEW: G7 summit kicks off in Canada
Main topics of the meeting are expected to be the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region and the tariff policy of US President Donald Trump
Read more
After Ukrainian drone attack on Yelabuga, six in hospital, one in serious condition
Among the hospitalized are three children
Read more
Sandu gave order to disperse opponents of LGBT march, says Russian MP
Konstantin Zatulin further claimed that the perceived attacks on the Orthodox Church and traditional values are part of a broader pattern, describing them as "the common line of Ms. Sandu's friends in the European Union"
Read more
Israel reports large-scale series of strikes on weapons production facilities in Iran
"Numerous weapons production facilities across Iran were attacked," the press service added
Read more
Three people killed, 125 wounded in Iran’s attack against Israel — Ynet
About 35 people are missed in the central part of Israel after the strike
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat warns of risks to Iran’s Bushehr NPP
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that "the military standoff needs to stop in order to stabilize the situation"
Read more
IS threat of resurgence continues in Middle East, warns Russian envoy to Iraq
According to Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev, while this has not yet led to anything substantial, "anything could happen at any moment"
Read more
Iran expects BRICS to condemn Israeli aggression, diplomat says
Iranian MFA Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei noted that the BRICS group will hold a meeting on June 16-17 to discuss the Iran-Israel conflict
Read more
German newspaper acknowledges failure of Western sanctions policy
The author argues that these restrictions represent "a long-term process reshaping the global economic order," and emphasizes that sanctions "may end up damaging those who impose them just as much, if not more, than those they target"
Read more
Iran hasn’t hit Israel with all its missile might yet — IRGC
When the time comes, Iran will deploy its most advanced systems, Ahmad Vahidi said
Read more
Press review: Iran-Israel conflict deepens and anti-Trump protests divide US society
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 16th
Read more
Iranian president warns of tougher response to Israel if US fails to rein it in
According to the Iranian president, Israel’s attempt to destabilize his country was met with a severe retaliatory strike, and it "sustained heavy losses"
Read more
Trump may ban entry to the US for citizens of 36 more countries — The Washington Post
According to the The Washington Post, the list of countries, whose citizens may face the ban for receiving US visas or other restrictions, comprise 25 African countries
Read more
Kremlin notes great consolidation of Iranian society following Israeli bombardments
Dmitry Peskov mentioned it while commenting on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's earlier statement that an attack on Iran could allegedly lead to a regime change in that country
Read more
Russia working to get clear picture of damage done to Iran's nuclear facilities — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia was analyzing all available sources of information
Read more
Israel strikes building belonging to Iran's Foreign Ministry, says deputy foreign minister
Several civilians were injured, Saeed Khatibzadeh said
Read more
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
The bombing raid was not far from France’s frigate The Auvergne
Read more
CIS countries want to study Russia's approaches to building first high-speed-railway
Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit noted that the topic of the high-speed railway will be a landmark event during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Read more
Iran’s parliament considering withdrawal from nuclear proliferation treaty — MP
Earlier, member of the Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Mejlis, Ebrahim Rezai, stressed that this document was supposed to ensure Iran's security, "and not become the reason for its absence"
Read more
Press review: Moscow sees no peace intent in Kiev as US aids Ukraine strikes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 11th
Read more
Washington cancels Russia-US meeting on eliminating irritants — Foreign Ministry
As Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted, the Russian side hopes the pause they have taken will not last too long
Read more
Sandu regime wages war against priests, supporters of traditional values — party leader
Ilan Shor emphasized that these individuals are being targeted solely because they "stand up for traditional values and oppose LGBT propaganda"
Read more
Hungary, Slovakia blocked Brussels plan to reject Russian energy resources
Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto noted that this plan will lead to a rise in energy prices in Europe and will do harm to the economy of the entire European Union
Read more
Russia stays in touch with Iranian, Israeli officials — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow strongly urged to avoid actions that could put the lives and health of Russian citizens at risk
Read more
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Read more
Israel, Iran will most likely agree to cease hostilities, Trump reiterates
The US President assured that Washington would continue to provide defense assistance to Israel
Read more
Iranian strikes on energy infrastructure could paralyze Israel’s economy — TV
According to the media, Israeli attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure would not have the same destabilizing effect
Read more
Grossi fails to confirm Israeli intel findings on Iran’s nuclear program
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General stressed that "the accumulation of uranium enriched at 60%, which is almost military level, is a source of legitimate concern"
Read more
Iran repels Israel’s attempted attack on Tabriz airport — agency
The current situation in the city is reportedly calm, being controlled by the law enforcement
Read more
Iran carries out missile strikes on Tel Aviv and Haifa, says IRNA
Reports confirm that a missile struck its target in Haifa
Read more
Israeli military command’s calculations groundless — senior Russian diplomat
"Common sense and the return to the negotiating table are needed instead of the escalatory pathway and the military spiral," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Trump describes West’s decision to abandon G8 format as huge mistake
"Vladimir Putin doesn't want to talk because he was very insulted when he got thrown out of the G8," the US president said
Read more
Russia honors its commitments, transfers 6,060 bodies to Ukraine — chief negotiator
According to Vladimir Medinsky, Russia has received 78 bodies of Russian soldiers from the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russia hopes Iranian-Israeli conflict will not impact SPIEF — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would keep an eye on the development of the situation
Read more
Israel underestimates Iran’s ability to regroup after losing military commanders — expert
Trita Parsi added that "Iranian missiles are successful in penetrating all layers of Israel’s air defense systems"
Read more