Turkey ready to mediate end to Iran-Israel conflict, president says

ISTANBUL, June 16. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian that Ankara is ready to mediate an early end to Tehran’s conflict with Israel and a resumption of talks on Iran’s nuclear program, the Turkish presidential office said in a statement.

"President Erdogan said that he had contacted a number of foreign leaders with regard to the conflict between Israel and Iran and that Turkey was ready to act as a mediator to ensure an early end to the conflict and a resumption of the nuclear talks," the statement reads.

According to the presidential office, Erdogan also told the Iranian president that "Turkey attaches great importance to maintaining peace and stability in the region."

Prior to today’s call, the presidents of Turkey and Iran held a telephone conversation on June 14.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.